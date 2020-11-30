Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,336,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

