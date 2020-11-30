Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 4th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.74. 91,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,169. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

