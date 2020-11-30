Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

