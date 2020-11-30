Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $118.69 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $118.69 million and $4.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00444787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,396,511,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

