Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.28. 359,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

