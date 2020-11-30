VIG Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. VIG has a market capitalization of $926,127.78 and approximately $7,942.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIG has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,191.64 or 0.99917193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00594894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00586458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002729 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,285,890 tokens. VIG's official website is vigor.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

