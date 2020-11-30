Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

