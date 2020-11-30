Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Vista Gold makes up 3.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Vista Gold worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,961. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

