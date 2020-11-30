Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

