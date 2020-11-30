VTB Capital Lowers Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NOVKY opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56. Pao Novatek has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $220.50.

About Pao Novatek

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

