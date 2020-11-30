VTB Capital Lowers PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) to Hold

VTB Capital lowered shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut PJSC Tatneft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PJSC Tatneft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

OAOFY stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. PJSC Tatneft has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

PJSC Tatneft Company Profile

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.