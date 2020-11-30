Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.74. 116,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,995. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.