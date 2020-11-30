Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,897.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 587.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

WMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.47. The stock had a trading volume of 199,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

