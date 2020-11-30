Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 79,736 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 587.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $151.47. 199,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.