Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITV (ITVPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY):

11/17/2020 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/16/2020 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/13/2020 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/13/2020 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2020 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ITV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521. ITV plc has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

