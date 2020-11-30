Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$6.90 to C$4.93. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$10.00 to C$16.00.

11/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2020 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$3.60.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,159,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.57. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

