Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 3.5% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 170,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.