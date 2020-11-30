Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 12,585 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

