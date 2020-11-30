Wrapped BNB Price Hits $32.14 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $137,394.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $32.14 or 0.00167308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,733,548 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

