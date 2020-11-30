Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.99

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 147792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of -121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

