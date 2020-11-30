Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.04

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 61346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

