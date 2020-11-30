Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 1st. Yellowstone Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Yellowstone Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of YSACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.63.

In other Yellowstone Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 157,233 shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $1,599,059.61.

About Yellowstone Acquisition

There is no company description available for Yellowstone Acquisition Co

