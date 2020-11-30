Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $61.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the lowest is $59.94 million. Banc of California posted sales of $61.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.65 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $256.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

BANC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $147,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

