Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ceridian HCM also posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of CDAY traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 75,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,856. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,768 shares of company stock valued at $50,898,764. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

