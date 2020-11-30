Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $480.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.90 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 2,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

