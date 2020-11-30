Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,659 shares of company stock worth $903,422 over the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 19.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in eGain by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 87.8% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 108,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,695. The stock has a market cap of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

