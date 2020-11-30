Zacks: Analysts Expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. Interpace Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($4.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,973. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

