Zacks: Analysts Expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. Interpace Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($4.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,973. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Biosciences (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.