Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 356,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,146. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

