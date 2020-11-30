Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

