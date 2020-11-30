Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BrightView also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Shares of BV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

