Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,699. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.