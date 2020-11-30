Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $16.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.83 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 37,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.