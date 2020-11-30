Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

