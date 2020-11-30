Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.