Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAK. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 51.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 355,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.