Zacks Investment Research Lowers nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $577,814. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

