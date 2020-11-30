Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PPBI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

