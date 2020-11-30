Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POFCY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.