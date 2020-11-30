Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in StoneCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $18,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

