Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $496.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results. It witnessed solid revenue growth across both key subsidiaries, which is impressive given the challenging business environment. Increase in total admissions and total residential revenues (excluding acquisitions) for the VITAS and Roto-Rooter arms, respectively, look impressive. Expansion of both margins buoys optimism on the stock. An upbeat projection for full-year adjusted EPS and Roto-Rooter segment’s revenue growth looks encouraging. A strong solvency and capital structure bodes well for the company. Over the past year, Chemed has outperformed its sector. Yet, a lower revenue growth projection for the VITAS segment is deterring. Reimbursement hampering top-line growth, business seasonality and a tough competitive landscape are other concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $473.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $104,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

