Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

