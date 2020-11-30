Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

