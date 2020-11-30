ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. ZMINE has a market cap of $684,047.21 and approximately $640.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065513 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020972 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

