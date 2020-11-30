ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

