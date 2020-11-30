ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZI) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

ZoomInfo Technologies’ (NASDAQ:ZI) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 1st. ZoomInfo Technologies had issued 44,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 4th. The total size of the offering was $934,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

