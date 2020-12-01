118,800 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

