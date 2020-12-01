1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 920.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PIH opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

