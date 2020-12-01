15,000 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.95. 30,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,286. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

