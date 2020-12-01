155,913 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Ternium makes up about 0.4% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.08% of Ternium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of TX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

