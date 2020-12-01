17,000 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 85.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 167.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,291. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.